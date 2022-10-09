SNL: Colin Farrell gatecrashes Brendan Gleeson’s opening monologue

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue.

Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”

On cue, Farrell appeared on stage – in a comedy moustache – to ask a question. “Who’s your most favourite co-star you ever worked with?”

“Paddington,” Gleeson responded without hesitation.

First-time host Gleeson was joined by Willow Smith as musical guest. Her new album Coping Mechanism was released Friday (7 October).

On last week’s show (1 October), host Miles Teller mocked Adam Levine and Armie Hammer in a skit about their recent scandals.