SNL is super confused by the Try Guys cheating scandal

Saturday Night Live parodied the internet’s extreme interest in a recent cheating scandal involving one of the Try Guys, an online comedy group that started at Buzzfeed.

In real life, one of the Try Guys was fired from the group after admitting to a “consensual workplace relationship” with a producer of the group’s videos.

In the sketch, Brendan Gleeson, who hosted the night’s (8 October) show, starred as a White House reporter who interrupts an important news broadcast to announce that the Try Guys have commented on the unfolding situation. His international news story then continues to be interrupted to provide more and more updates on the Try Guys.

“It’s obviously an evolving story, but CNN can confirm that the Try Guys have released an official Youtube video clapping back at ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer, the wife guy Try Guy,” Gleeson jokes.

Keith Habersberger, one of the Try Guys, appeared to comment on the skit on Twitter. “Wow that was unexpected”, he wrote.

Many SNL viewers also slammed on the sketch on social media.

“This Try Guy sketch on SNL started funny. Then it got mean for no reason. Whoever wrote it definitely missed the whole ‘Ned nearly destroyed the entire company and risked getting them sued for sexual misconduct’ angle,” wrote one user.

“SNL downplaying workplace sexual misconduct is extremely on brand actually,” wrote another.

Gleeson was joined by Willow Smith as musical guest. Her new album Coping Mechanism was released Friday (7 October).

In the opening monologue, Gleeson was “surprised” on stage by his In Bruges co-star Colin Farrell.

In another news-based sketch, SNL skewered Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Chris Pratt.