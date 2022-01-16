Pete Davidson poked fun at his own dating life while appearing in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The US comedy show returned on Saturday (15 January), with Davidson playing a shirtless tattooed Joe Biden in the episode’s cold open.

In the sketch, the comedian explained that we were currently living in a messed-up alternate timeline, while he was the Biden from the “real universe”.

“The timeline you’re all living in is about to collapse,” he said. “You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the world series, and now it spiralled out of control and could explode at any minute.”

Davidson, 28, continued: “Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. Your world is maybe more fun for him.”

In recent years, Davidson has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

The comic is currently seeing Kim Kardashian, with the pair being spotted on regular dates in New York and Los Angeles.

Earlier on Saturday, Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West released his new track “Eazy” in which he threatens to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

West was married to the reality TV star for seven years and they have four kids together. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.