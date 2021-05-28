Pete Davidson says he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian, who has been a cast member on the sketch show since 2014, made the comment during a roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He and his co-star Chris Redd were asked whether they could see themselves staying on SNL for as long as Kenan Thompson, who has been on for 18 seasons.

“I would never do 18 seasons,” Redd said.

Davidson agreed, adding: “Yeah, I’m good. I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like f***ing Karl Malone [the NBA legend who retired in 2004 after 19 seasons] out there.”

SNL’s 46th season wrapped in May this year, with a finale hosted by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. Lil Nas X was featured as the episode’s musical guest.

Davidson was featured in a Weekend Update segment, which he ended by telling the audience: “The pandemic has taught me that we never really know what the future holds, and it’s also taught me to be grateful.

“And I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honour to grow up in front of you guys. So thanks.”

In addition to his career on SNL, Davidson has had roles in films and other TV shows.

In 2020, he was the lead in The King of Staten Island, a film he co-wrote that was directed by Judd Apatow. He will also be seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, scheduled for release on 30 July in the UK and 6 August in the US.