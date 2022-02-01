Alison Hammond has stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Just hours after hosting the ITV daytime show on Monday (31 January), Schofield shared a picture to Instagram Stories of a positive lateral flow test.

“Well b*****ks,” he wrote, adding a head-in-hand emoji.

The presenter added that his current symptoms were “just a slightly sore throat”.

On Tuesday (1 February) morning, ITV confirmed that fan-favourite Hammond would be standing in for Schofield for the rest of the week.

Under current Covid-19 guidelines, those who test positive must stay at home and self-isolate. While they may be required to self-isolate for up to 10 days, they can be released with a negative lateral flow test on days five and six.

Schofield confirmed that he had tested positive on Instagram (Phillip Schofield/Instagram)

This means that Schofield will miss the rest of the week’s episodes of This Morning, although it is not known if he will be able to present Sunday (6 February) night’s Dancing on Ice live show with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby also currently away from This Morning as she films Superstar Survival with Lee Mack, with Rochelle Humes presenting in her place.

Hammond usually presents This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.