Dame Joanna Lumley’s message of “love” to Phillip Schofield as he returns to TV for the first time in nearly two years has raised eyebrows amongst viewers of the Channel 5 show.

The former This Morning presenter hasn’t been seen on British television for 16 months since he apologised for lying to the media, his friends and his colleagues about an affair with a younger man.

Schofield’s return to television, in Cast Away, is a surprising one as he’ll be spending 10 days on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar where he will attempt to tell his side of the story.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 78, was cast away off the coast of Madagascar in Girl Friday, a 1994 BBC programme that took its name from a character in Daniel Defoe’s island-set adventurer novel Robinson Crusoe.

As he prepares to arrive on the island for Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, Dame Joanna sent him a message saying: “Listen, Phil these are the tips I’ve got, keep your knives sharp, spend much of the day trying to find wood otherwise you won’t be able to eat anything.

“When I was on the island I made a pair of shoes out of my bra… and I would love to think that you could do something a bit challenging, and bring it back so we could all look at it.

“I shall be thinking of you all the time Phil, and actually I’m a little bit jealous, lots of love.”

Schofield, 62, said: “Oh you darling, thank you so much, that’s amazing.”

Lumley’s support of Schofield amid the scandal surrounding his has divided viewers. After seeing her message one user wrote: “Joanna Lumley, a national treasure! Surely not?!?!?! “

Another viewer said: “Joanna Lumley of all people is giving Phillip Schofield some advice. I know she’s done this before but it’s totally random at the same time.”

A third asked: “Joanna Lumley?!”

One viewer was at least happy to see her, writing: “Aww! Joanna Lumley sending Philip a message.”

open image in gallery Phillip Schofield has blamed his brother for his ITV exit (Channel 5/PA) ( PA Media )

When comedian Ruby Wax was left on an island in the Indian Ocean for 10 days, and had to document her own story with body and hand-held cameras, in the first series of the show, she was sent a letter from Dame Joanna.

In the three-part show, Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, the former presenter will be in a similar situation, trying to find his own food and shelter to survive.

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away begins at 9pm on Monday on Channel 5, and will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday at the same time.

Additional reporting by PA.