Rumours have begun to swirl around who could replace ITV’s This Morning host Phillip Schofield, after he stepped down from the ITV show last week, following reports of a feud with his “TV wife” Holly Willoughby.

Dermot O’Leary, who hosts This Morning on Fridays with Alison Hammond, is currently the favourite to be Willoughby’s new sidekick, with odds at 4/5.

On Monday’s episode of This Morning (22 May), O’Leary and Hammond paid tribute to Schofield and his work on the show as they stepped in to present at the last minute.

Singer and regular This Morning stand-in Rochelle Humes, and comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett are outside favourites to replace Schofield at 6/1 and 8/1, respectively.

Schofield had presented the show for more than two decades, but in recent weeks there had been reports of a falling out with Willoughby.

Read all about the pair’s ups and downs, from “queuegate” to Schofield’s brother’s sexual abuse trial, here.

Willoughby will remain as a presenter, ITV announced, provisionally being joined by “members of the This Morning family”. In response to Schofield’s resignation, Willoughby said that “the sofa won’t feel the same without him”.

See the list of favourites to replace Schofield, according to BettingSites.co.uk, below.

Dermot O’Leary 4/5

Rochelle Humes 6/1

Joel Dommett 8/1

Alison Hammond 10/1

Phil Vickery 20/1

Ore Oduba 20/1

Lisa Snowdon 33/1

Marvin Humes 33/1

Eamonn Holmes 50/1

Josie Gibson 50/1

Ruth Langsford 50/1

Ant & Dec 66/1

Piers Morgan 100/1

Richard & Judy 100/1

Jeremy Clarkson 200/1

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

One person who isn’t on the bookies’ radar, but who has been rumoured to replace Schofield, is Jake Humphrey, who is leaving his BT Sport presenting role in June after 10 years.

This hire would mean a reunion for Willoughby and Humphrey, who presented CBBC’s coverage of Celebrity Fame Academy together in the Noughties.