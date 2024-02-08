Phoebe Dynevor says it’s ‘not a good time’ for young actresses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phoebe Dynevor has shared her struggles of securing work in a male-dominated TV and film industry, claiming that opportunities are limited for women her age.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old Bridgerton and Waterloo Road star gave some insight into her experiences with getting roles, stating that it is a “good time for older women” and “young men”, but not for young women.

“There is such a space for male actors… There are so many of them. And they’re all great. They’re all very talented young men. and they do not stop working. And good for them,” she told the Evening Standard.

“But you know, when I think about the girls my age… there’s way more room for [male actors] and there is still not enough room for us,” she said.

“It’s a really good time for older women which is amazing and there’s a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket.”

The actor is the third generation of women in her family to enter the industry following her mother, Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, and her actor grandmother Shirley Dynevor.

“I have read some great scripts recently. I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but there is still, like, not that many parts going,” Dynevor told the newspaper.

Dynevor is up for an EE Bafta Rising Star award after her role in ‘Fair Play’ (Getty Images)

Dynevor found fame through a breakout role in period romance Bridgerton and received critical acclaim for her acting in the Netflix drama Fair Play, which also scored her a Bafta Rising Stars nomination.

In the movie, she plays a woman who navigates sexual office politics and a jealous partner as she is promoted at a cutthroat hedge fund firm.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton’s first season (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

“It felt like my story, and it felt like every woman I know’s story,” she said. “Whether it’s working in a very male-dominated environment or having a relationship with someone who’s threatened by you, all of those things that women deal with all the time.

“Did I draw from personal experience? Of course. Am I willing to go into them? Not really, but I drew on experiences I’ve had in the past.”

Dynevor also shared her hopes of entering into film production to create the kind of movies she feels are missing from the current media landscape. Last year, she was turned down for the role of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy with the coveted part going to Rachel Brosnahan instead.

Though she will not return to Bridgerton for a third season, Dynevor is due to star in the upcoming movies The Inheritance and Anniversary.