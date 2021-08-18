Piers Morgan says Ant and Dec winning National Television Award 19 times in a row is ‘annoying’ and ‘boring’
He said he was ‘more deserving winner’ in Twitter plea
Piers Morgan has hit out at the public for choosing Ant and Dec to win a TV award 19 times in a row.
The former Good Morning Britain broadcaster is nominated at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for Best Entertainment Presenter, a public-voted category which Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have won every year since 2001.
Should the I’m a Celebrity hosts win again at the 2021 ceremony, it will bring their overall tally to 20.
Morgan has criticised this as “annoying” and “boring” in a Twitter plea for votes, calling himself “a more deserving winner”.
“For 19 consecutive years, @antanddec have won TV Presenter of the Year at @OfficialNTAs. It’s been as annoying as it’s been bloody boring.”
He added: “Now, you can finally end the tediously predictable carve-up & choose a more deserving winner.”
Also nominated in the category are Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh.
The NTAs take place on 9 September at London’s 02 Arena, and will be presented by comedian Joel Dommett.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies