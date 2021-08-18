Piers Morgan has hit out at the public for choosing Ant and Dec to win a TV award 19 times in a row.

The former Good Morning Britain broadcaster is nominated at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for Best Entertainment Presenter, a public-voted category which Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have won every year since 2001.

Should the I’m a Celebrity hosts win again at the 2021 ceremony, it will bring their overall tally to 20.

Morgan has criticised this as “annoying” and “boring” in a Twitter plea for votes, calling himself “a more deserving winner”.

“For 19 consecutive years, @antanddec have won TV Presenter of the Year at @OfficialNTAs. It’s been as annoying as it’s been bloody boring.”

He added: “Now, you can finally end the tediously predictable carve-up & choose a more deserving winner.”

Also nominated in the category are Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh.

Piers Morgan hits out at Ant and Dec’s NTAs winning streak on social media (Twitter @piersmorgan)

The NTAs take place on 9 September at London’s 02 Arena, and will be presented by comedian Joel Dommett.