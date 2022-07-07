Piers Morgan has criticised Boris Johnson’s reported intention to stay as caretaker prime minister until autumn after his incoming resignation.

On Thursday (7 July), BBC Political Editor Chris Mason tweeted that Johnson “will serve as PM until a successor is elected in the autumn”.

“CONFIRMED: Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister, but wants to stay on until October until new leader is announced,” Morgan wrote.

“This seems preposterous - surely he has to go now?”

Johnson’s resignation comes after 57 Conservative Party ministers and officials quit or were sacked in the space of 48 hours.

He is due to announce the news to the public later today, a No 10 spokesperson confirmed.

The Guardian reports that Johnson is likely to face intense pressure to leave office with immediate effect, making way for a caretaker leader such as Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister.

One former ministers told the publication: “He needs to be gone by tonight. Raab should take over.”

“He needs to hand in the seals of office today and go, so we can have a caretaker PM,” said another.

Once Johnson officially announces his resignation, the timetable for a contest is agreed by the 1922 Committee and Tory Party HQ, with a new Tory leader expected to be in place by the party conference in October.