Piers Morgan has accused Chrissy Teigen of attempting to “con the world into thinking she’s a nice person”.

The formerGood Morning Britain presenter, who has been embroiled in several rows with Teigen over the years, was responding to the bullying scandal that has erupted around her in the past few weeks.

The TV presenter, food writer and wife of musician John Legend issued a public apology on Monday 14 June after she was accused of sending abusive messages to several fellow celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Stodden.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Morgan branded Teigen “the worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity”.

“So, like everything else in Chrissy Teigen’s warped world, her mea culpa yesterday was a lie, a sham and deliberate attempt to con the world into thinking she’s a nice person really. She’s not and never has been,” he wrote.

“Spare me your pathetic crocodile tears,” he added.

“I don’t like cancel culture, because in most cases the victims of it don’t deserve to be cancelled. But in your case, it couldn’t happen to a nastier hypocritical bully.”

The Independent has contacted Teigen’s representative for comment.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In her piece on Medium, which was also posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Teigen said she was reaching out to those she has targeted on social media.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologising through sobs,” she said.

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen reflected further on her past use of social media, adding: “The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY.

“Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling – the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.”

To those reading her, Teigen said she “won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance”.

“I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change,” she added.