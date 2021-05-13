Piers Morgan accused of hypocrisy for calling out ‘despicable’ Chrissy Teigen

Piers Morgan is being called out for his comments about Chrissy Teigen in the wake of her apology for cyber bullying Courtney Stodden.

Tiegen’s apology came after American media personality Courtney Stodden claimed she subjected her to nasty comments years ago.

Stodden said: “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.”’

Tiegen has since taken accountability for the alleged behaviour and, on Wednesday (12 May), issued an apology to Stodden, stating: “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

Morgan responded to the development, writing on Twitter: “Does Ms Teigen, the Canceller-in-Chief of celebrity cancel culture, now get cancelled herself then? Or does she get a pass for her despicable conduct because she’s a wokie?”

However, the broadcaster has been accused of hypocrisy. In March, Morgan quit ITV series Good Morning Britain after attracting widespread criticism for comments he made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

“Ironic coming from you,” one person wrote in response to Morgan’s comments about Teigen. “You bullied Meghan and wanted a pass.”

One person stated: “At least she apologised for her bullying of another female,” with another adding: “She is apologising and showing the world she has a sense of shame. When will you apologise for the damage you’ve done to others.”

Piers Morgan is being called out for calling Chrissy Teigen ‘despicable’ (YouTube / Fox News)

Of Teigen’s apology, Stodden, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, wrote on Instagram: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”

They added: “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

The Independent has contacted Morgan and Teigen for comment.