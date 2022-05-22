Piers Morgan has reignited his long-standing feud with David Walliams by branding the comedian “creepy”.

Morgan, who served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent before Walliams, has previously argued with the Little Britain star, calling him a “treacherous piece of work” in 2020.

On Saturday (21 May) night, Morgan shared his thoughts on the new series of BGT, praising all involved but Walliams.

“Love the judging panel on @BGT - apart from David Walliams,” he wrote.

“All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.”

The Independent has contacted Walliams’ representatives for comment.

Last year, Morgan accused Walliams of liking “nasty” Twitter posts about him.

“Always fascinating to see high-profile people that I know quite well ‘liking’ nasty tweets about me … presumably thinking they can do it on the sly and I won’t notice,” he wrote.

“I always notice, and file away for a rainy day.”