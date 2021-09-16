Piers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’

Piers Morgan has discussed his next job in TV, describing it as “bigger than Good Morning Britain”.

The presenter left his position as host of the popular ITV talk show GMB in March, following an uproar over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Since departing the show, viewers have speculated over the exact nature of Morgan’s next TV project, as well as who will replace him as the permanent host of GMB alongside Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Speaking to The Sun, Morgan refused to reveal what his next role would be, but told fans: “Have patience, it won’t be long. It’s a lot bigger than GMB.”

“It’s not fighting talk, it’s just a lot bigger,” he added. “You’ll see soon.”

Morgan also alluded to his former co-anchor Reid (who was sometimes referred to as his “TV wife”), saying: “You never know, I might be auditioning for new wives.”

A recent report by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom cleared GMB of violating code by airing Morgan’s comments about Markle.

The ruling judged that “potentially harmful” and “highly offensive” statements were allowed on the grounds of free speech.

Morgan attracted nearly 60,000 complaints for his remarks about Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Markle revealed she previously had suicidal thoughts due to the abuse she had received when joining the royal family. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Mental health charity Mind was among the voices to criticise Morgan’s comments, writing that it was “disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts”.

The charity added: “It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”