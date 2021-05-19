Piers Morgan shares embarrassed reaction to Richard Madeley’s comments about presenting GMB

Piers Morgan has reacted to Richard Madeley saying he wants to replace him on Good Morning Britain.

A fixed replacement for Morgan is yet to be announced by ITV, but Madeley has officially thrown his name in the ring, stating: “It suits me and, yeah, I think I suit it.”

He told The Sun that, despite being one of the favourites to take over from Morgan, he has “had no approach at any level formally or informally” by producers.

The interview appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the newspaper (18 May) under the headline: “The phone hasn't rung and my inbox hasn't pinged but I am ready to be the new Piers Morgan.”

Morgan shared a photo of the headline, captioning it with a “flushed face” emoji, which is commonly used to represent the feeling of embarrassment.

The broadcaster stepped away from the ITV series after attracting widespread criticism for comments he made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

Addressing his departure on GMB, presenter Susanna Reid told viewers: “Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.”

Morgan recently hit out at Reid’s description of Alastair Campbell, who co-presented the show earlier this month.

Piers Morgan seemingly doesn’t approve of Richard Madeley has his ‘GMB’ replacement (Fox News / Fox Nation)

While teasing Campbell’s appearance on the show in an advert, Reid described him as “someone to provoke strong reaction and lively debate, tackle the big issues and speak in a language that real people understand”.

Morgan took exception to the words of his “ex-TV wife”, writing on Mail Online: “Hmm, that sounds familiar!”

He added: “Given the manner of my departure, this seems extremely unwise advice…”