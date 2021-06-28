Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid enjoyed a joke at former co-host Piers Morgan’s expense during this morning’s episode (28 June).

Morgan infamously stormed off the set of the hit ITV chat show earlier this year, after facing criticism from co-presenter Alex Beresford over comments Morgan made about Meghan Markle.

He departed the series shortly after, having prompted nearly 60,000 complaints with his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

Martin Lewis stepped in to co-host the series for the first time alongside Reid for today’s episode, but found himself off-screen during one early segment, following an advertisement break.

“He’s gone already, was it something you said?” asked presenter Charlotte Hawkins to Reid, to which she responded: “I don’t know what I said!”

Lewis appeared back on set, explaining: “I was thinking I’d walk, I’d go... But the truth is people, when you’re new to a job and you’ve been drinking tea since 7 o’clock this morning, and then you can’t find the loo in the ad break, you might occasionally be late back to your desk.”

“TMI Martin, TMI,” said Reid in response. “Look, we’ve got an issue with people leaving the studio on this programme so I’m glad you’re back.”

