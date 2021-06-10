Piers Morgan responds to Noel Gallagher tirade against Prince Harry

Piers Morgan has chimed in on former Oasis star Noel Gallagher’s comments about Prince Harry.

In an expletive-filled interview with The Sun, the singer said the Duke of Sussex was “coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing arsehole”.

“Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” he said.

Morgan, who has made repeated, frequent and vocal criticisms of the couple himself, tweeted: “I've always thought [Noel Gallagher] had his finger on the pulse of the nation's thoughts.”

He added in a separate tweet: “Brilliant interview... thank God there are still stars like Noel Gallagher who speak their mind, don’t care who gets ‘offended’ and never whine about how awful their pampered privileged lives are. More please.”

The former Good Morning Britain presenter stepped down from his role earlier this year after coming under heavy criticism for his remarks about Meghan Markle, following her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was condemned for claiming he did not believe Meghan, who said she had struggled with suicidal thoughts due to the pressures of being in the royal family.

Mental health charity Mind called his comments “concerning” and “disappointing”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Noel said he sympathised with Harry’s brother, Prince William, because “he’s got a younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that’s just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William”.

Noel also made a jibe about Harry’s relationship with Meghan, commenting: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child, a daughter who they have named Lilibet, on Monday (7 June).