Piers Morgan cut his face open trying to leave GQ Awards during Prince Harry’s speech

Piers Morgan’s attempt to dart from the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards last week left him with a face injury.

The formerGood Morning Britain presenter attended the party at London’s Tate Modern on Wednesday (1 September), and was celebrating the news that Ofcom had cleared him over his comments about Meghan Markle.

During the ceremony, Prince Harry appeared virtually from America where he spoke out against “mass-scale misinformation that creates vaccine hesitancy” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan has since revealed in his Mail Online column that, in his attempt to miss Prince Harry’s speech, he had accidentally walked into a “large plate-glass window” on the way out. The fact he was looking at headlines about himself on his phone rather than looking where he was going did not help matters.

He wrote: “As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness. I chuckled and pulled out my phone to check the first-edition headlines of the newspapers. To my delight, most of them had splashed my victory all over their front pages.”

Morgan added: “I felt a sudden rush of exhilaration at the end of what had been a tumultuous but ultimately very satisfying day. Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK.

“I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.”

The presenter attracted widespread criticism in March for remarks he made following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said about struggling with suicidal thoughts and disputed her account of allegedly experiencing racism during her time as a senior royal.

His on-air outburst prompted a record number of 57,121 Ofcom complaints – the highest number in the TV regulator’s history – and led to his exit from GMB. But Ofcom ruled last week that Morgan’s behaviour did not break its broadcasting code.