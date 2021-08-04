Piers Morgan has given fans a hint that he is planning on returning to TV in the near future.

The presenter left his position as host of popular ITV talk show Good Morning Britain in March, following an uproar over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Morgan attracted nearly 60,000 complaints for his remarks about Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Meghan revealed she previously had suicidal thoughts due to the abuse she had received when joining the royal family. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

He departed the series shortly after, having walked off the set of GMB during his final appearance after being criticised by co-host Alex Beresford.

While it had been speculated that Morgan would join the right-leaning media channel GB News, the former News of the World editor has yet to announce a new presenting job.

However, writing on Instagram yesterday, Morgan shared an image of Leonardo Di Caprio in The Great Gatsby, along with the message: “Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming.”

Followers of Morgan have interpreted the post as a suggestion that he is preparing to announce a return to TV.

“Piers Morning the NEW TV BREAKFAST SHOW,” wrote one follower.

“Can’t wait,” wrote another.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.