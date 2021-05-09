Piers Morgan has questioned Susanna Reid’s description of his Good Morning Britain replacement, Alastair Campbell.

Campbell was recently announced to step in as Reid’s temporary co-host after Morgan quit in March.

The broadcaster stepped away from the ITV series after attracting widespread criticism for comments he made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

Addressing his departure on GMB, Reid told viewers: “Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.”

Now, while teasing Campbell’s appearance on the show in an advert, Reid described him as “someone to provoke strong reaction and lively debate, tackle the big issues and speak in a language that real people understand”.

Morgan took exception to the words of his “ex-TV wife”, writing on Mail Online: “Hmm, that sounds familiar!”

He added: “Then GMB’s Twitter account urged Campbell: ‘Welcome to the team! We can’t wait for some fiery debates, don’t hold back!’ Hmm, again. Given the manner of my departure, this seems extremely unwise advice…”

Piers Morgan had some words to say about the way ITV is billing Alastair Campbell (Fox News)

Morgan said he wishes the former Labour spin doctor well, and described him as “a properly trained and very experienced journalist”.

A fixed replacement for Morgan is yet to be announced.