Piers Morgan has hosted his fair share of controversial guests since launching his show on TalkTV.

The broadcaster quit Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after refusing to apologise for remarks he made about Meghan Markle, in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan later launched Uncensored on TalkTV, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, in April 2021, and has welcomed famous figures for interviews that often generate their own headlines.

Despite this, the show has suffered in the ratings, with the launch show’s figures of 317,000 dropping to as low as 10,000 in 2022.

This could spike due to Morgan’s next guest, Rishi Sunak, who marks 100 days in office as prime minister today (Thursday 2 February). He is scheduled to appear on the programme at 8pm.

While announcing the interview, Morgan wrote on Wednesday (1 February): “My interview with Rishi Sunak⁩ tomorrow will be my first ever with a Tory PM at No 10.”

“Boris Johnson kept promising me one but then ran and hid in a fridge,” he joked. “Rishi’s kept his word and it will be unmissable television.”

Below, we run through some of the most controversial figures to have been interviewed by Morgan since the launch of Uncensored.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump during his interview with Piers Morgan for ‘Uncensored’ (Piers Morgan Uncensored / Talk TV)

The controversy surrounding the former president’s appearance on Uncensored was more to do with the build up, as opposed to the actual interview.

The channel launch used the Trump interview as a tool to drum up interest for almost a week, with Morgan himself claiming that he had been “simmering with anger about our confrontation over the rigged election”.

However, when it was finally released, it swiftly became clear the interview was not the bombshell the channel had claimed, and was mostly uneventful.

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ (YouTube)

The career of kickboxer Andrew Tate has long been mired in controversy. Over the years, he has been banned from numerous social media platforms for sharing misogynistic views, and was ejected from the 2016 series of Big Brother after a video surfaced showing Tate hitting a woman with a belt. In a statement, Tate and the woman in the video both said the actions in the video were consensual.

Tate recorded an interview with Morgan in October 2022, with the host questioning him on his views. During his appearance, Tate doubled down on the opinion that women “belong” to men in marriage, and said he has “managed to accumulate a large amount of affinity with the male population” because he’s echoing what “many men think and feel”.

Two months later, Tate was arrested in Romania in suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime charges. Earlier this week, he lost his appeal against his detention, and will remain in prison for at least 30 more days.

Kanye West

(TalkTV)

Also in October, Morgan interviewed Kanye West shortly after the rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram for sharing antisemitic posts. Morgan challenged West, legally known as Ye, on his remarks, to which he initially proved hesitant to apologise.

“Interview adjourned,” he said, walking off camera – but said upon his return: “You feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”

One month later, West was interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones alongside Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, where he went on an antisemitic rant. The rapper criticised Jewish people and claimed he “liked” Hitler, stating: ”We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ (YouTube)

Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview on Piers Morgan saw him lash out at Manchester United, the club he played for at the time.

During his appearance on the series, he said that the football team had “cut his legs” and did not want him to “shine”. He added that he felt “betrayed” by the team, and said he had no respect for boss Erik ten Hag.

Shortly after the interview, Ronaldo parted ways with the club.