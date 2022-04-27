Piers Morgan Uncensored suffers 100,000-viewer drop-off in second episode

The second episode of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored TV series was viewed by around 100,000 fewer people than the debut, representing a decline of roughly a third.

The special, which aired last night (26 April) on the newly launched talkTV channel, featured the concluding part of Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump.

According to Deadline, the episode was viewed by an average of 200,000 people across the hour. This was still more than the viewing figures for BBC News and Sky News, but substantially less than Monday’s premiere, which averaged 317,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s episode (26 April) of the talk show saw Trump walk off set following a disagreement, an incident which had been publicly discussed before the episode aired by both Morgan and the former US president.

Trump discussed topics including trans rights and the 2020 US election, which he baselessly maintains was rigged in Joe Biden’s favour.

In a one-star review of the first episode of Uncensored, The Independent’s Nick Hilton described it as “a truly tortured piece of broadcasting”.

“The show begins with a 15-minute monologue of quite awe-inspiring grandiloquence and disregard for the conventions of normal human debate,” he writes.

“The interview is so shredded, so constantly interrupted by Morgan’s asides from back in the studio, that, at times, the ghost of the President’s incongruous last answer can be heard over Morgan’s next interrogation.”