Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has addressed claims she was “jealous” of Susanna Reid.

Morgan presented Good Morning Britain alongside Reid for five years, with the broadcaster referring to her as his “TV wife”.

Now, reflecting on their working relationship, Walden has said she had no “jealousy” of the pair, stating: “In fact, I always felt she was better at the whole ‘wife’ thing than me.”

Walden, who married Morgan in 2010, told The Sun she thought Reid “was very good at managing him”.

She even revealed that the pair “used to bitch about him behind his back”.

Morgan and Reid’s time on GMB together came to an end when Morgan stepped away from the ITV series in March.

His decision came after attracting widespread criticism for comments he made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

Addressing his departure on GMB, Reid told viewers: “Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.”

Celia Walden and Piers Morgan have been married since 2010 (Getty Images)

Just last month, Morgan poked fun at Reid’s description of one of his many replacements, Alastair Campbell.

While teasing Campbell’s appearance on the show in an advert, Reid described him as “someone to provoke strong reaction and lively debate, tackle the big issues and speak in a language that real people understand”.

Morgan took exception to the words of his “ex-TV wife”, writing on Mail Online: “Hmm, that sounds familiar!”