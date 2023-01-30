Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman has told fans about her tough week after receiving “four lots of tremendously sad news”.

On Sunday (29 January), the presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband Jon to Instagram with the caption: “Well this week has been an absolute downer. Four lots of tremendously sad news in one week.

“I am so grateful to have @jboasty_dop by my side to get through some of the more upsetting stuff.”

She continued to her husband, who works as a camera operator: “Thank you for always being there for me and being my rock. Love you xxx.”

Harman did not disclose any details of the bad news, but many fans and friends wrote supportive comments under the post, with I’m a Celebrity’s Scarlette Douglas writing: “Sending you love Jas xxx.”

Harman later shared a video on Monday (30 January) from the coast in Fuerteventura, telling fans that “being by the sea is very restoring” and thanking them for their supportive messages.

A Place in the Sun made headlines last year after Jonnie Irwin, who hosted the show from 2004 until 2022, came forward with his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Irwin went on to claim that he was fired as host after telling the show’s producers about his diagnosis. “I feel I’d earned a bit more from them after 18 years,” he said, adding that “someone else was on TV doing my job” just two weeks later.

Representatives for the Channel 4 show said at the time: “No stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

“We, of course, understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time.”