Richard Osman has shared a Pointless clip about Dame Cressida Dick that almost got the show “taken off air”.

The clip from an old episode of the BBC game show was posted on Twitter the wake of Dick’s announcement that was resigning as the Metropolitan Police commissioner.

On Thursday (10 February), Dick said that after a discussion with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, it was “clear that he no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

Dick, making it clear she was forced out of the role, continued: “He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

In the wake of the announcement, Pointless viewer @JNPhillips4 shared the clip online, writing: “Saw #CressidaDick trending and remembered this wonderful moment from Pointless. TV gold.

Osman retweeted it to his followers, adding: “Thank you for this reminder @JNPhillips4. This is the closest Pointless has ever come to being taken off air.”

The moment, which was broadcast on New Year’s Eve 2018, say a player named Billy attempting to guess the name of the “Senior Police officer appointed the first female commissioner of the Metropolitan Police”.

When asked by host Alexander Armstrong for his answer, he said: “The top is Caressa Dick. I think I’ll go for Caressa Dick.”

Richard Osman stifled laughter as ‘Pointless’ contestant flubs Cressida Dick’s name (BBC)

Armstrong replied: “OK, John, just say that one more time?” He then stated: “Caressa Dick.”

Osman, stifling laughter, said: “I have good news for you, which i s you’ve just made £250 from It’ll Be Alright on the Night.”