Pokémon voice star James Carter Cathcart retires following cancer diagnosis

The voice star behind some of Pokémon’s best-loved characters has retired from the anime.

James Carter Cathcart has provided multiple voices for the anime since 1998. These include Professor Oak and his grandson Gary and, since 2006, he has also voiced Team Rocket members James and Meowth.

It was reported in January that Cathcart had advanced cancer, which started in his tongue and had spread to his neck. The news was announced by his wife Martha via the website CaringBridge.

In a new post shared on 17 April, Martha, who previously said the cancer was treatable, revealed that the voice actor’s tumour “didn’t respond to the induction chemotherapy”.

Cathcart, 69, will now undertake a more aggressive form of chemo, which will begin in May.

While sharing the update Martha added: “In other news, Jimmy has decided to retire from script adapting and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, effective at the conclusion of Season 25.

“He has been with the series since the first episode, so it is a timely decision as the series transitions to new characters and storylines. We remain eternally grateful for your love, thoughts, comments, ‘hearts,’ prayers, and well-wishes.”

Martha said that she had “decided to resign from my position as Associate Dean for the Brainspotting Concentration in Behavioural Health at International University for Graduate Studies... in order to be able to give better support to Jimmy through this season of life”.

She wrote: “I’ll be continuing my psychotherapy practice and other consulting and teaching responsibilities as we venture further on this journey together.”

As well as the Pokémon series, Cathcart has also provided voices for anime shows including Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters and Kirby: Right Back at Ya! as well as video games Pokémon Snap, Shadow the Hedgehog and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.