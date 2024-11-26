British TV icons announce ticket details for ‘Prat Pack’ tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four British TV legends are getting together for a national tour of comedy and music.

The “Prat Pack” made up of friends and stars includes The Chase hostBradley Walsh, Eastenders icon Shane Richie, star of stage and screen Brian Conley, and TV presenter Joe Pasquale.

Inspired by the performances of the Rat Pack, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford, the quartet are adding their own humorous twist to the suave proceedings backed by a 15-piece band.

The tour comes on the back of a successful one-off event back in March, when the group were joined by the Barry Robinson Big Band at the London Palladium.

Promising an evening “packed with jokes”, the event kicks off in Edinburgh on 27 April and concludes on 23 May in Southend. Tickets go on sale on TicketMaster at 10am on Friday 29 November. Some pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday 28 November.

Bradley Walsh commented: “People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter! It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night.

“We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It’s great, really great.”

Walsh added: “The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium.

Group will reunite for a series of performances across the UK ( Gary Moyes )

“The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”

The group’s Palladium performance was a sold-out event. Conley is thought to have coined the title after he shared a selfie with the group after the show.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“ITV missed a trick last night. They should’ve filmed it. What a great evening with my mates! #thepratpack,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Pasquale added, “A few pics from a fab night performing with my old mates Bradley Walsh, Shane Richie and Brian Conley at The London Palladium.”