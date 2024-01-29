Bradley Walsh makes Tory dig during The Chase question

Comedian and presenter Bradley Walsh appeared to take a dig at the Conservative Party during a question on quiz show, The Chase.

During Friday’s show (26 January), builder Phillip was facing The Vixen (Jenny Ryan) in a bid to win £5,000.

Walsh laughed as he read the question: “How many Chancellors of the Exchequer were there in 2022? Here we go - it’s a lottery here. Get your fingers out, add up everyone.”

The Huddersfield contestant selected the answer of three before the Vixen said: “There’s about two years worth of politics and cabinet that has blended into one.”