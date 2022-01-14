Denise Welch has admitted to having “personal beef” with Prince Andrew over disparaging remarks he allegedly made about Princess Diana.

On Thursday (13 January), Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew was being stripped of his military titles following news that a civil sexual abuse case involving him would move to trial.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

Discussing the news on Loose Women on Friday (14 January), Welch admitted that she had “personal beef” with the royal over comments he allegedly made about the Princess of Wales when they met.

“I’ve met him on a few occasions. He really, really upset me once in the way he spoke about his late sister-in-law Diana with such disdain, in front of a group of people such as me, who he didn’t know from a bar of soap,” she said.

“I was horrified by it because it wasn’t really long after [her death].”

The presenter continued: “I had no skin in the game except for someone who loved Diana from afar, but I was just horrified by it. I never liked him - and then we had another couple of occasions.”

The Independent has contacted Prince Andrew’s representatives for comment.

While Prince Andrew has lost his military titles, there is now growing pressure calling for him to be stripped of his title of Duke of York too.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.