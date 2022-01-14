Prince Andrew news - live: Queen strips Duke of titles as Maxwell no longer fighting to keep names sealed
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and will defend a civil sexual assault as a “private citizen”, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.
“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronage have been returned to the Queen,” the Palace said in a statement.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
Andrew will no longer be known as His Royal Highness.
Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew in a federal court in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.
Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer fighting to hide information – including eight names – from Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit against her, her lawyers say.
Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Epstein of sexually abusing her, have long fought to unseal the names of eight “John Does” mentioned in their 2015 civil lawsuit.
Maxwell’s attorneys pushed back, but on Thursday they appeared to give up the fight.
A prominent British MP has said news that Prince Andrew will face a civil sexual assault case is “horrible” for the Queen to go through as she celebrates the 70th anniversary of her ascent to the throne.
Speaking to The Independent , Labour MP Diane Abbott said: “This is really quite sad for the queen in her platinum jubilee year.
“I wouldn’t want to say more than that. We will only know when the court case is completed. But it is a horrible thing to happen in the Queen’s jubilee year.”
The Independent’s Maya Oppenheim has the full story.
Virginia Giuffre is not interested in purely financial settlement with Prince Andrew, lawyer says
Virginia Giuffre is not interested in a “purely financial settlement” in her lawsuit against Prince Andrew, her lawyer has said.
David Boise, her attorney, said she was seeking to be “vindicated” in the case.
He told BBC Newsnight: “I don’t think that she is has a firm view at this point nor could she as to exactly what the resolution could be.
“I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she’s made.”
He added: “A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she is interested in.”
Full list of military titles Prince Andrew has lost
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.
The announcement came after more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans signed a letter asking for the Queen to relieve the prince Andrew of his military appointments.
The decision means Prince Andrew will lose the following titles:
- Colonel of the Grenadier Guards
- Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth
- Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment
- Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps
- Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm
- Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers
- Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)
- Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Will Prince Andrew face trial over Virginia Giuffre’s claims of sex abuse?
A federal judge in New York threw out a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who was being sex-trafficked by late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in a bombshell ruling that paves the way for the case to go to trial.
When will the trial begin?
Judge Kaplan has given a timeframe of between September and December 2022 for the trial to commence.
According to the judge’s scheduling order, both parties must disclose expert witnesses by 13 May and rebuttal witnesses one month later.
Discovery of evidence must be completed by 14 July and a joint pretrial proposal filed by 28 July, outlining whether the parties wish to proceed to a jury trial.
However, proceedings could be held up with delays. And Prince Andrew may seek to settle the case before it gets to trial.
So farewell, then, your not-so-royal highness
“Goodness, the House of Windsor really can be ruthless when it wants to be. Or has to be, more like. Life comes fast at you when you live in comfortable seclusion in a variety of royal palaces. That princely platinum pudding, Prince Andrew is learning all about that the hard way…
On Wednesday, the Duke of York gets notice that he faces a civil sex case in New York. On Thursday he’s told to hand back his remaining patronages, honorific military titles, collection of fancy uniforms (tailored for the more portly figure) – even the title of “his royal highness” won’t be “used” any more. And him a prince-of-the-blood royal, indeed. They didn’t even do that to Edward VIII when he abdicated back in 1936. Quite a day.
Dramatic as the developments are, though, it’s all been coming for some time. The regiments and the public have had enough of him. Sorry, ma’am.”
‘This is a marathon not a sprint’, says source close to Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew was “unsurprised” by a judge’s decision to allow Virginia Giuffre’s civil sexual assault case to move forward to trial, a source close to the royal says.
Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a motion by Andrew’s attorneys that a 2009 settlement deal between Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein absolved him of liabilty.
“Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling. However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations,” the source said in a statement to The Independent.
“This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”
Prince Andrew stripped of military titles after sexual abuse case moves to trial
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Thursday.
The decision comes in the wake of a decision by a US judge to allow a civil sexual abuse case involving the Duke of York to move to trial.
Andrew denies all the allegations.
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his titles. What next for the Queen’s favourite son?
“Thirty years ago, Queen Elizabeth delivered a speech that has gone down in history.
Speaking in November 1992 at the Guildhall in London, the address was to formally mark the 40th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Under usual circumstances it might have been an occasion for the Queen to reflect on the moment, what she believed she had accomplished so far as Britain’s unelected head of state, and how she foresaw the years ahead. Yet they were not happy times for the Queen, or her children. In the preceding 12 months, three of them had separated from their partners.
Yet, all of these travails may appear as pale as freshly fallen snow in comparison to the challenges now facing Prince Andrew, 61, long said to have been the Queen’s favourite.”
‘We don’t want to toast his health’
Former BBC Royal correspondent Jenny Bond said she was surprised to see Prince Andrew stripped of his military titles and patronages.
“Clearly pressure has been exerted on him, and pressure on the Queen was growing for some action because of the disquiet within the military, and people beginning to say ‘we don’t want to toast his health’ at the end of regimental dinners,” Ms Bond told the BBC.
“With the court procedures the way they are in the United States, this is going to roll on and on probably well into next year, thus overshadowing the Queen’s platinum jubilee year so that, I think, will be very much up in Prince Andrew’s mind.”
Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Thursday to say the Duke of York was handing back his titles and would fight a civil sexual assault lawsuit as a “private citizen”.
Ghislaine Maxwell no longer fighting to keep names sealed from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit
Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer fighting to hide information – including eight names – from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against her, Maxwell’s lawyers say.
Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her, have long fought to unseal the names of eight “John Does” mentioned in their 2015 civil lawsuit. Maxwell’s attorneys pushed back, but on Thursday they appeared to give up the fight.
