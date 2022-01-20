✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell juror says ‘brutal’ trial deliberations left them in tears while socialite was ‘like a stone'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team have formally requested her conviction to be overturned and the case go to a retrial, following revelations that one of the jurors in her sex-trafficking case was himself a victim of sexual abuse.

In a letter to the court, Maxwell’s lawyers wrote that they have filed her “motion for a new trial”.

They added: “For the reasons set forth in the motion, we request that all submissions pertaining to juror No. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”

Following Maxwell’s conviction on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes, it emerged that one of the jurors in the trial had himself been a victim of sexual abuse.

The juror No. 50, Scotty David, told several news outlets that he had been abused as a child and said he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.

Maxwell’s legal team are arguing that Mr David’s comments necessitate a retrial.