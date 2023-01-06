How to watch Prince Harry’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated interview with ITV News is hitting our screens this weekend.

The Duke of Sussex took part in an exclusive UK interview with presenter Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, which arrives on shelves on Tuesday (10 January).

However, the book leaked on Thursday (5 January) after it was accidentally released in Spain five days early.

The Spanish-language version has been translated into English with many of the most shocking segments already being reported on.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog for updates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry: The Interview.

How to watch the interview

Harry: The Interview will air on Sunday (8 January) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Harry and Bradby in conversation (ITV)

What will the discussion cover?

In a teaser trailer dropped on Thursday, Bradby is shown asking the Duke how he responds to people who say he has always spoken out against press intrusions in his life, yet is now choosing to invade his family member’s privacy with the book.

Harry also refuses to give a concrete answer to the question of whether or not he will attend King Charles’s coronation, saying: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

However, Harry adds that he does still believe in the monarchy, but was unsure what his involvement in it will be going forward.

In a second teaser, Harry discusses the alleged altercation in which he claims William left him with an injured back.

Bradby tells Harry: “There’s a fair amount of drugs. Marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine. That’s kind of surprised people.”

“But important to acknowledge,” Harry responds.

Is Harry doing other interviews?

Across the pond, Harry also took part in an interview for CBS’s 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper.

That interview will also be shown in the US on Sunday at 7.30pm ET on CBS and streaming service Paramount+.