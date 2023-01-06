Prince Harry news – latest: Duke’s Afghanistan military service claims ‘ill-judged’ and ‘hugely disappointing’
Duke of Sussex says he is neither proud nor ashamed of lives taken during time in military, in new book Spare
Prince Harry says he saw ‘red mist’ in brother William during alleged altercation
Prince Harry’s claims to have killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan have been criticised by fellow soldiers as “ill-judged” and “hugely disappointing”.
The admission, and description of having viewed those he killed as “chess pieces”, in his forthcoming book, Spare, could also serve to “re-incite” those who wish the royal harm as a result of his service, warned retired British Army officer, Colonel Richard Kemp.
The revelations from his ghostwritten autobiography emerged in a flood of leaks on Thursday, including claims that his brother William physically attacked him in a row about Meghan Markle and was involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume, alongside admissions of taking cocaine and other illict drugs.
He also details conversations with his father King Charles, including one after Prince Philip’s funeral in which the monarch is claimed to have begged his two sons not to make his own final years “a misery”.
The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.
Voices | Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma
Amid criticism of Prince Harry’s admissions about his time in Afghanistan, former British Army Captain Mike Crofts notes that “discussing kill counts openly often suggests that someone is processing a large amount of trauma linked to their service and possibly before it”.
He adds: “Despite the misjudged oversharing of his service, veterans still need to stand by Harry and offer him support when he needs it in future. Lets get beyond the hysteria of what is in fact just a very sad tale.
“Beyond Harry, this episode should be a call for all veterans everywhere to reach out and check in with those they served with. We all carry trauma in different ways and a kind ear and forgiveness is sometimes what people need most.”
You can read his full analysis for Independent Voices here:
Opinion: Prince Harry’s military claims point to one thing
As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Prince Harry, his latest endeavour seems another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood
Prince Harry reveals late Queen played a role in Chelsy Davy breakup
Prince Harry has claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth II’s opinion on his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, played a role in their breakup, my colleague Meredith Clark reports.
In an excerpt from the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book, obtained by Page Six, Prince Harry reflected on his on-again, off-again romance with the Zimbabwean businesswoman, whom he dated from 2004 to 2011.
“I loved Chels’ ease, that she wasn’t complicated,” he is reported as saying. “She didn’t care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy. I couldn’t help what my grandmother thought about it. Or the people. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to please them.”
Harry, 38, also admitted that he “wasn’t sure” at the time whether Davy, now 37, was “the one” for him, saying: “The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to.”
Prince Harry reveals late Queen played a part in Chelsy Davy breakup
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2004 to 2011
Prince Harry’s Afghanistan remarks ‘could incite violence against British soldiers’
Prince Harry’s comments about personally having viewed Taliban fighters he killed as “chess pieces” taken “off the board” could “incite” people to attempt attacks against British soldiers anywhere in the world, a retired British Army officer has warned.
“This has tarnished his own reputation and it also has damaged – if people believe it, and many will believe it – the reputation of the British Army, unjustly,” Colonel Richard Kemp told Sky News. “Because the characterisation that he makes in this book is simply not true – it’s in fact the opposite of the truth.
“Those people who want to kill British soldiers or former soldiers, they know that the British Army killed many more than 25, but it brings it into sharp focus ... I think this will incite some people to maybe attempt to attack against British soldiers anywhere in the world”
He added: “I wouldn’t overplay that aspect – I think the impact on his own personal security is greater, but I don’t think we can ignore that.”
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare half-price at major bookshops four days before official release
Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is already being offered at half price days before it is released on 10 January.
The book’s RRP is £28, but four days before its official release, the memoir is being offered for half price if you pre-order in store and online.
This includes major UK bookshops Waterstones and WHSmith, the latter of which is opening some stores at midnight on Tuesday for Spare’s release.
My colleague Isobel Lewis has more details:
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare half-price four days before official release
Content from royal’s memoir has leaked after ‘Spare’ was accidentally released early in Spain
Ex-security official would have ‘advised Harry against’ Afghanistan disclosures
Lord Kim Darroch, former National Security Adviser, has said that “he would have advised against” Prince Harry discussing the number of people he killed while serving in Afghanistan.
Lord Darroch said he “slightly” shared the security concerns military experts have raised after Harry’s comments, telling Sky News: “You have to respect all of those who fought in Afghanistan.
“I went there a number of times when I was National Security Adviser. It’s a really tough environment, it was a really dangerous war, we lost more than 500 British servicemen. I respect and appreciate all those who fought there.
“Personally if I’d been advising the prince, I would have advised against the kind of detail that he goes into there. But it’s out there now and I believe it was a just war and therefore what he has written about how he justified to himself what he was doing, I can understand and appreciate that.
“In terms of the detail, I personally wouldn’t have gone there, but it’s done now.”
Prince Harry has ‘turned against military family’ by revealing Afghanistan kills
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he killed 25 people in Afghanistan in his new book, Spare
King Charles ‘isn’t a hugger’, says Paul Burrell
The late Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell has said he “understands” Prince Harry’s recollections of his father’s response in the wake of his mother’s death, claiming that the monarch “isn’t a hugger”.
“When he talks about his father touching his knee at Balmoral and not hugging him, I understand that because Charles isn’t a hugger and the royals don’t hug,” he told ITV’s Lorraine show.
The royals are “not good at giving comfort, and that’s what Harry’s trying to tell you”, he said, adding: “They’re not like us, they’re very different.”
Paul Burrell claims Prince Harry has done ‘tremendous damage’ to monarchy
Paul Burrell, who worked as Princess Diana’s butler 25 years ago, is back in front of the cameras and speaking to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly this morning.
Claiming to describe his late boss’s son as “a very angry, hurt young man”, who is “still living those moments of when he lost his mother”, Burrell went on to accuse Prince Harry of doing “tremendous damage to the system, which is the monarchy”.
“Diana supported the monarchy, she was proud of her boys, proud that they were royal princes, proud they were part of the royal family … and she would not agree with Harry pulling the rug from underneath his brother’s feet as he’s on his way to be king, and she would want them to be together,” he claimed.
The fallout has been “a lot of hurt people and it has to stop”, he added, “because if it keeps escalating like this there will never be a reconciliation”.
Prince William didn’t want Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Westminster Abbey, book reportedly claims
Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother William was against the idea of his marriage to Meghan Markle taking place in Westminster Abbey – where he himself had married Kaate Middleton seven years prior.
According to Page Six, Harry also claims in his forthcoming book that William also didn’t want to pair to choose St Paul’s Cathedral, where Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981, because it was reportedly “too grand”.
Prince Harry claims Prince William warned him not to propose to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry says that Prince William warned him not to propose to Meghan Markle out of fear the couple’s relationship was moving “too fast”, reports Ellie Muir.
According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex claims in his upcoming memoir that William squashed the idea that Harry and Meghan would “become a foursome” with him and Kate because she was “an American actress after all”.
After telling William that he felt like their late mother, Princess Diana, helped him “find” Markle, Harry reportedly claims that William “took a step back” and told his younger brother that he was “taking things a bit too far”.
Prince Harry claims Prince William warned him not to propose to Meghan Markle
Harry alleged that wife Meghan Markle was left ‘on the floor’ after argument with Princess of Wales
Rishi Sunak sidesteps questions on Prince Harry’s Afghanistan claims
Rishi Sunak has declined to comment after the Duke of Sussex claimed to have killed 25 people as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.
Asked if such a claim was wise, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "I wouldn't comment on matters to do with the royal family.
"I would just say I am enormously grateful to our armed forces for the incredible job they do in keeping us all safe. We're all very fortunate for their service."
