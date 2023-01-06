✕ Close Prince Harry says he saw ‘red mist’ in brother William during alleged altercation

Prince Harry’s claims to have killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan have been criticised by fellow soldiers as “ill-judged” and “hugely disappointing”.

The admission, and description of having viewed those he killed as “chess pieces”, in his forthcoming book, Spare, could also serve to “re-incite” those who wish the royal harm as a result of his service, warned retired British Army officer, Colonel Richard Kemp.

The revelations from his ghostwritten autobiography emerged in a flood of leaks on Thursday, including claims that his brother William physically attacked him in a row about Meghan Markle and was involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume, alongside admissions of taking cocaine and other illict drugs.

He also details conversations with his father King Charles, including one after Prince Philip’s funeral in which the monarch is claimed to have begged his two sons not to make his own final years “a misery”.

The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.