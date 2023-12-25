Prince Louis delights Royal Carols viewers with excited Father Christmas reaction

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Louis has delighted viewers during his first appearance at the annual Royal Carol service with his happy reaction to Jim Broadbent reading letters from Father Christmas.

Broadcast on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24 December), Royal Carols: Together at Christmas saw the Wales family enjoy songs, readings and biblical addresses at Westminster Abbey.

As well as royal guests, attendees included Emma Willis, Adam Lambert and Beverly Knight. Supported by the Royal Foundation, the variety concert was held in honour of those who work to support babies, young children and families across the UK.

Prince Louis sits beside his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Royal Carols (ITVX)

However, the five-year-old prince stole the show for many people watching for his sweet reactions to the festivities.

This marks his first year taking part, as he’d previously been considered too young to attend.

As Paddington actor Jim Broadbent appeared to read an extract from JRR Tolkien’s Letters from Father Christmas, Louis pointed and smiled, before saying “Mama” to alert Catherine, Princess of Wales who was sitting beside him.

It is thought that the mention of “Father Christmas”, coupled with the sight of Broadbent, excited the young prince.

Jim Broadbent reading JRR Tolkien’s ‘Letters from Father Christmas' (ITVX)

Though brief, Louis’ moment in the spotlight charmed viewers and moved many to share their responses on social media.

“Bless his little heart,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X, while another called Louis’ pointing “the sweetest moment”.

“Look how excited Prince Louis was to see Jim Broadbent, it was lovely,” said another viewer, while another claimed that he had “Christmas magic in his eyes”.

“Prince Louis singing along is just super adorable,” reads a response to a brief scene of the prince singing to a carol.

Though this special service aired on Sunday, it was filmed earlier this month on Friday 8 December.

Upon entering the concert, Louis joined his elder siblings Prince George, 10, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte in posting letters to children less fortunate than themselves.

On Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are spending the day with the King and Queen at Sandringham. You can follow The Independent’s coverage of their day here.