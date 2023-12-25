Royal family at Sandringham live: Charles joins William and Kate for church service ahead of King’s Speech
The Royal’s Christmas day church service will take place this morning with King Charles’s second Christmas this afternoon
The King and Queen are to celebrate Christmas Day alongside other members of the royal family at Sandringham.
Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
The King and Queen waved to well-wishers while attending a Christmas Eve service at the church on Sunday.
Royal Christmases traditionally feature the greeting of people outside the church, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.
Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.
Charles’s second Christmas message will be broadcast at 3pm and was recorded in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.
The room is decorated with a living Christmas tree which will be replanted after the broadcast.
From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.
New photograph of royal children from Christmas card shoot
A new photo of the royal children has been released.
The black and white picture taken by Josh Shinner is in the same style of Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card and features their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
What traditions does the royal family have for Christmas?
This Christmas marks the second year the royals will be ringing in the jolly holiday without the late Queen Elizabeth II. Since her passing in September 2022, King Charles III has taken over many beloved traditions once spearheaded by the Queen.
The royal family typically leaves Buckingham Palace just before Christmas and heads to Sandringham House, the late Queen’s country estate in Norfolk.
There, they attend a Christmas Day church service a short distance from Sandringham House, at St Mary Magdalene Church. It’s believed that the Queen normally remained at Sandringham after Christmas, until the anniversary of the passing of her father - King George VI - on 6 February.
The former monarch died when he was 56 years old at the royal estate when the Queen was just 25 years old, though she was on a royal tour in Kenya at the time.
King and Queen to celebrate Christmas Day with family at Sandringham
King Charles to use Christmas Day address to deliver powerful environmental message
Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Tara Cobham report:
The King is set to deliver a powerful message about the environment to the millions of viewers tuning in to the second Christmas broadcast of his reign.
King Charles III, a long-term green campaigner, will make sustainability a key point in his annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth on Christmas Day in what will be a departure from last year.
To attempt to highlight this, he will speak from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree, marking the first time a living tree has been used as part of his backdrop.
Royals arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Mass
The Royal Family have arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Mass.
The family are expected to gather at Sandringham later to celebrate Christmas day.
This year’s gathering at Sandringham is the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019.
