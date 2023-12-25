Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has called on people to “protect each other” as he said the world is living through a time of increasingly tragic conflict in his Christmas broadcast.

The festive address – the second of Charles’s reign since the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 – was delivered standing up in Buckingham Palace’s Centre Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking The Mall.

King Charles III during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace this year (PA)

The King also praised the “selfless army” of volunteers serving communities across the country, describing them as the “essential backbone of our society”. He said the presence of community stalwarts among his coronation guests emphasised the meaning of the ceremony – “a call to us all to serve one another”.

There was also an environmental element to the address from Charles, who has spent much of his adult life defending the planet and now found “great inspiration” from the many people who recognise “we must protect the Earth and our natural world”. He concluded by thanking those who were “caring for our common home”.

With the Israel-Hamas war still raging, and other battles including the Russian invasion of Ukraine unresolved, Charles suggested one of the central tenets of Christianity: treating all like you want to be treated, was more apt than ever.

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church (REUTERS)

He told the nation and Commonwealth: “At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’.”

Charles, who in November launched his Coronation Food Project to support charities feeding the disadvantaged with unwanted produce, said: “…we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves.”

Against the backdrop of the Queen Victoria Memorial, Charles said: “Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are seen during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey this year (Getty Images)

“My wife and I were delighted when hundreds of representatives of that selfless army of people – volunteers who serve their communities in so many ways and with such distinction – were able to join us in Westminster Abbey for the coronation earlier this year. They are an essential backbone of our society.”

Footage was shown of seated coronation guests, the King processing through the abbey after his crowning, and finally appearing on the palace’s balcony with the Queen as they acknowledged the crowds with a wave.

Charles added: “Their presence meant so much to us both and emphasised the meaning of coronation itself: above all, a call to us all to serve one another; to love and care for all.”

King Charles III is crowned at his coronation in summer (PA Archive)

The Christmas broadcast was written by the King and had a strong Christian element, a reflection of the head of state who described himself as a “committed Anglican Christian” during a reception for faith leaders after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

For the second successive year, the King recognised other faiths, describing how “great religions of the world” celebrated festivals with a special meal, and how it was the responsibility of “people of all faiths and of none” to care for the natural world.

Footage was shown of Charles and Camilla visiting a food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to launch his Coronation Food Project.

Britain's King Charles III speaks during an opening ceremony at the COP28 UN Climate Summit earlier this month (AP)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were also featured in a clip, helping scouts from the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough renovate their hut and grounds, as part of The Big Help Out event, during the coronation celebration weekend.

As the films were shown, Charles said: “Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities. This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves.”

The King’s relationships with his other son, Prince Harry, and the Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle have been strained since the pair’s Netflix docuseries was released last December.

This was followed in January by the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, in which he makes a series of bombshell claims about his relationship with senior members of the royal family, including his brother Prince William.

The duke and duchess resigned as senior members of the royal family and relocated to Montecito, California, where they currently live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

Charles featured in another clip in his Christmas broadcast planting a tree with 10-year-old environmental activist Karen Kimani in Nairobi during his recent state visit to Kenya and meeting litter pickers on a beach in Mombasa.

Queen Elizabeth poses for a photograph after recording her annual Christmas Day message (AP)

The King said: “To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children.”

The broadcast, produced this year by ITN, began with military musicians from the Household Division Symphonic Brass playing the National Anthem from a balcony overlooking Buckingham Palace’s quadrangle, and ended with the Bexley Music Primary Choir performing the carol While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks.

Highlights from the royal year were screened showing the King and Queen, Princess Royal and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending events.

A woman is seen reading 'Eindstrijd' ('Endgame') by Omid Scobie, a book about the British royal family in Beuningen, Netherlands (REUTERS)

William and Kate and their family were pictured arriving for the princess’s Westminster Abbey carol concert, and the footage ended with Charles’s final coronation day appearance on the palace balcony.

It comes after the royal racism row was reignited earlier this month when a Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame accused King Charles and the Princess of Wales as being the two senior royals who allegedly raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.

Initially blamed on a “translation error”, the Dutch versions were pulled from shelves and pulped at the eleventh hour, but not before the names began circulating on social media.

Piers Morgan used his TalkTV show to give the names to the British audience, claiming those in the country “who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too”.