Who is Omid Scobie? Endgame author at centre of royal race row claims

Controversy has once again befallen the royal family following the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Copies of the royal author's second book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands after they were found to have named two members of the royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie.

The claims were initially made against one senior royal in Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but the couple declined to name the person allegedly behind these remarks, fearing the backlash would be “too damaging for them”.

However, a Dutch translation of Mr Scobie’s new book appeared to name not one, but two senior royals who supposedly made such comments. Endgame claims the names were discussed in letters exchanged between the Duchess of Sussex and the King.

As the world reacts to the unfolding drama, we take a look at the man behind the book.

Harry and Meghan say an unidentified member of the monarchy asked about how dark Archie’s skin would be (PA Wire)

Who is Omid Scobie?

Mr Scobie is a British journalist based in the US.

He is thought to have been born in Wales and grew up in Oxford, going on to study journalism at London College of Communication at University of the Arts London.

In his early career, he covered celebrity news for publications including Heat and US Weekly. He eventually joined Harper’s Bazaar as the royal editor, which remains his role to date.

Omid Scobie breaks silence over naming of alleged ‘royal racists’ in Dutch book (This Morning/ITV)

He had been covering royal affairs for five years when Prince Harry began dating Meghan.

Mr Scobie told The Times: “I was going to work my damn hardest to make sure I was close to every single person in their lives, and become someone that, at the very least, people at the palace feel they can come to when they need to correct a story.”

Mr Scobie co-authored his first book, Finding Freedom, with Carolyn Durand.

The book, released in 2021, is an intimate portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (PA Media)

What connections does he have to the Sussexes?

Over the years, Mr Scobie has been dubbed “Meghan’s mouthpiece” for his favourable reporting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, he has repeatedly said that he is not a friend of the Sussexes, as he posted on X ahead of Endgame’s release: “I am not ‘Meg’s pal’.”

In an interview with Paris Match, he again said: “I am not their friend and never have been.”

In 2020, Mr Scobie wrote that he shared a “goodbye hug” with Meghan as she finished her last engagement as a working royal.

He was one of three journalists invited to cover the event before she flew to Canada.

In Endgame, Mr Scobie revealed that Meghan had personally called him after learning that he had received threats on social media.

What does Endgame say?

The latest book by Mr Scobie contains claims which accuse two senior members of the royal family of raising questions about the potential skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s first son. Other bombshells also include an alleged rift between King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

William is painted as an ambitious, hot-headed prince, determined to lead the royal family into the future, with Mr Scobie claiming that he wants to “rip up” the rulebook and do things “the Cambridge way”.

Mr Scobie also says he believes the relationship between William and Harry is unlikely to be mended.

What has the reaction to Endgame been?

After the Dutch translation of the book revealed the names of the two royals who are accused of being racist, thousands of copies have been pulled from shelves.

But on Wednesday evening, Piers Morgan named the two royals cited in the book on his TalkTV show.

He told viewers: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”

Royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the Dutch translation of the book, said that the name of the first royal is “very specific”, and added there is also a second name mentioned elsewhere that is “a little bit vague”.

But Mr Scobie defended his controversial book Endgame in an interview with ITV’s This Morning.

He said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it” and added that he was as “frustrated as everyone else”, while denying that he was Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece.