Piers Morgan names royals accused of racism in Omid Scobie Endgame translation - latest
Prince Harry and Meghan claimed a royal had questioned their son’s skin colour in 2021
Piers Morgan has named two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
It comes as the Dutch version of Endgame, which was written by US-based British author Omid Scobie, was pulled from the shelves after the translation appeared to name two senior royals at the heart of the claims.
In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them.
Royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the Dutch translation of the book, said that the name of the first royal is “very specific”, and added there is also a second name mentioned elsewhere that is “a little bit vague”.
On Wednesday night, Mr Morgan identified the two royals on his TV show. The Independent has chosen not to identify them.
Mr Morgan said: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”
Piers Morgan identifies alleged royal racists named in Omid Scobie's book Endgame
Piers Morgan has identified two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son before he was born.
Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that two royals made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie.
In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them, and thousands of copies of the book are expected to be pulped there as a result.
Piers Morgan identifies alleged royal racists named in Omid Scobie's book Endgame
Presenter says Britons who fund royals are entitled to know
The Duchess of Sussexes’ claim in 2021 led to a difficult period for the royal family, with the Prince of Wales having to defend the monarchy against accusations of racism, saying: “We’re very much not a racist family.”
Harry denied the comment about his son was racist during an interview to promote his memoir Spare earlier this year.
When asked by his friend and broadcaster Tom Bradby “wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” the duke replied “no I wouldn’t”.
The two names came to light in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ Winfrey interview, according to Endgame.
Omid Scobie denies 'naming royal racist' in Dutch Endgame translation as sales halted in Netherlands
Omid Scobie has denied naming the alleged “royal racist” in Endgame after an “error” in the Dutch version of his bombshell new book put a name to Meghan Markle’s allegations.
The royal reporter and author said that a “translation error” had led to a name featuring in the passage of the book, which had been shared with journalists in the Netherlands.
Appearing on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.
Omid Scobie denies 'naming alleged royal racist' in Dutch translation of Endgame
Translated version in the Netherlands appeared to name person who allegedly expressed ‘concerns’ about colour of Prince Archie’s skin
Second member of Royal Family 'is named as racist' in Dutch translation of Endgame
Two royal family members appear to have been named as the “royal racists” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, it was claimed today.
The translated version was dramatically pulled from shelves last night after naming the senior royal at the heart of a racism scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the translated version, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the first name was “very specific”, while the second one was “a little bit vague”.
Second member of Royal Family 'is named as racist' in Dutch version of Endgame
Scobie previously claimed a ‘translation error’ led to the first name being included in the Dutch version of ‘Endgame’
Omid Scobie book Endgame pulped by Dutch publishers after it 'named royal racist'
A Dutch translation of a book written by a reported confidant of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reignited a racism row about the royal family.
Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that it was not one but two members of The Firm who had made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour.
A version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an additional paragraph to the English text that named a senior royal accused of making the racially insensitive remark.
Book that 'names royal family racist' pulped by Dutch publishers
Finding Forever author’s latest book contains various claims about the royals - but it is a foreign language edition that is causing the most controversy
