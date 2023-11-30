✕ Close Omid Scobie opens up on 'upsetting' revelation about Harry and William's relationship

Piers Morgan has named two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

It comes as the Dutch version of Endgame, which was written by US-based British author Omid Scobie, was pulled from the shelves after the translation appeared to name two senior royals at the heart of the claims.

In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them.

Royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the Dutch translation of the book, said that the name of the first royal is “very specific”, and added there is also a second name mentioned elsewhere that is “a little bit vague”.

On Wednesday night, Mr Morgan identified the two royals on his TV show. The Independent has chosen not to identify them.

Mr Morgan said: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”