Piers Morgan explains why he named Charles and Kate as ‘royal racists’ in Omid Scobie book - live
The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a ‘translation error’
TV host Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family at the centre of the furore, saying it was “blindingly obvious” they were not guilty of racism.
Piers Morgan has explained why he named the two allegedly “racist” members of the royal family featured in a Dutch translation of new book Endgame.
Earlier this week, the broadcaster decided to name the Princess of Wales and King Charles as the two senior royals inadvertently identified in an excerpt from Omid Scobie’s book about the royal racism scandal involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2021.
At the time, he said: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to break their silence after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame identified them both at the centre of a racism row.
A source close to the royal family has called on the Sussexes to speak out and defend their relatives as their silence is “deafening”, according to The Telegraph.
Tory MP in bid to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles over royal race row
A Tory MP is pushing for parliament to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, leaving them as simply “Mr and Mrs Sussex”, as the fallout over the royal race row continues.
Bob Seely is proposing the “nuclear option” of denying the couple their standing in the Royal Family amid damaging claims made in a palace exposé, relating to the Sussexes bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.
The Isle of Wight MP wants to adapt laws originally passed in the First World War to deny enemy German nobles their British titles.
Why won’t Prince Harry speak out to defend his dad?
The test to determine whether Harry and Meghan were involved with Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, is to see if Prince Harry sues him. Harry dislikes anyone breaching his privacy and is a regular at the high courts. Similarly, Meghan isn’t known to be slow in calling out intrusion when private correspondence is thrust into the public domain. It is something she has done before, and after the contents of private letters exchanged between King Charles have been exposed, why not now?
Who is Omid Scobie? Author of Endgame which ‘named royal racists’
Controversy has once again befallen the royal family following the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.
Copies of the royal author’s second book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands after they were found to have named two members of the royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie.
The claims were initially made against one senior royal in Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but the couple declined to name the person allegedly behind these remarks, fearing the backlash would be “too damaging for them”.
However, a Dutch translation of Mr Scobie’s new book appeared to name not one, but two senior royals who supposedly made such comments. Endgame claims the names were discussed in letters exchanged between the Duchess of Sussex and the King.
A Tory MP is pushing for parliament to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, leaving them as simply “Mr and Mrs Sussex”, as the fallout over the royal race row continues.
Bob Seely is proposing the “nuclear option” of denying the couple their standing in the Royal Family amid damaging claims made in a palace exposé, relating to the Sussexes bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.
The Isle of Wight MP wants to adapt laws originally passed in the First World War to deny enemy German nobles their British titles.
His Bill would force MPs to consider turning Harry and Meghan into Mr and Mrs Sussex as pressure mounts on the couple over revelations in the new book Endgame, by royal author Omid Scobie.
Harry and Meghan ‘excluded from wedding'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been excluded from the upcoming wedding of the Duke of Westminster, a lifelong friend of Prince Harry and Archie’s godfather, as the fallout from the publication of Endgame rumbles on.
Hugh Grosvenor has invited the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to his nuptials next summer with Olivia Henson, set to be the society wedding of the year.
But it is understood the lifelong friend of the princes did not invite Harry in order to avoid a family clash at the wedding and risk “anything overshadowing the day”.
Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent as ‘royal racists’ named in Omid Scobie’s book
The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a ‘translation error’
