Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to break their silence after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book Endgameidentified two royals at the centre of a racism row.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, before he was born.

The Sussexes - who first made the claims in their 2021 interview with Oprah - have been silent so far on the situation.

A source close to the royal family has called on the Sussexes to speak out and defend their relatives as their silence is “deafening”, according to The Telegraph.

TV host Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family at the centre of the furore, saying it was “blindingly obvious” they were not guilty of racism.

The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a “translation error”.

Mr Scobie told Newsnight it was not for him to apologise because he still wanted to know what had happened.

He said: “The book I edited and signed off on did not have names in it.”