Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent as ‘royal racists’ named in Omid Scobie’s book - live
The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a ‘translation error’
TV host Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family at the centre of the furore, saying it was “blindingly obvious” they were not guilty of racism.
Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to break their silence after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book Endgameidentified two royals at the centre of a racism row.
King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, before he was born.
The Sussexes - who first made the claims in their 2021 interview with Oprah - have been silent so far on the situation.
A source close to the royal family has called on the Sussexes to speak out and defend their relatives as their silence is “deafening”, according to The Telegraph.
The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a “translation error”.
Mr Scobie told Newsnight it was not for him to apologise because he still wanted to know what had happened.
He said: “The book I edited and signed off on did not have names in it.”
Why won’t Prince Harry speak out to defend his dad?
As the royal ‘exposer-in-chief’ Omid Scobie is lambasted for betraying so many private conversations with his gossipy book ‘Endgame’, Harry’s biographer Angela Levin asks why has there been no word from the Sussexes
Sir Trevor Phillips says Scobie’s allegations about royals are ‘nonsense'
Writer Scobie accused of ‘stunt to sell books’ over naming of race row royals
Author Omid Scobie has been accused of being behind a “stunt to sell books” during a television interview where he claimed never to have named the two race row royals in his expose.
This Morning co-host Craig Doyle quizzed the journalist about his royal family book Endgame, saying it seemed “bizarre” to the public that two members of the monarchy, accused of racism by commentators, had been identified in the Dutch version of his book.
Copies of Mr Scobie’s book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands on publication day on Tuesday, when they were found to have named two members of the royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.
Copies of Omid Scobie’s book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands on publication day on Tuesday.
10 explosive claims from Omid Scobie’s scathing new royal book Endgame
No sooner had controversial royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame hit stands in Netherlands, its publishers announced the translated version was being recalled and pulped over an explosive publishing error.
The publishing house, Xander Uitgevers announced on Tuesday that it’s “temporarily withdrawing” the book after “an error occurred in the Dutch translation” that is currently being rectified.
Scobie, 42, also cited a “translation error” while denying claims he had named the “royal racist” who allegedly inquired about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s firstborn in his book, which has been criticised as a biased takedown of the British monarchy.
Finding Freedom author’s latest ‘insider’ book tackles Prince William’s ambitions and his relationship with father Charles
Charles should be King of Cop, but has Harry rained on his parade?
Omid Scobie’s hit piece against the royal family has distracted attention from the effort to fight climate change, writes Sean O’Grady – a cause to which the Sussexes claim to be passionately committed:
Prince Philip always used to say that the British monarchy would survive for as long as it made itself useful. In Dubai for the Cop28 climate change summit, his son has demonstrated exactly how that can and should be done.
In his latest attack on him and the royal family, royal biographer Omid Scobie has – inadvertently or not – done neither himself, nor Harry and Meghan, any favours. Unforgivably – albeit probably through an accident of timing and production – Scobie’s book Endgame has distracted attention from the effort to fight climate change, a cause to which the Sussexes claim to be passionately committed.
Charles should be King of Cop, but has Harry rained on his parade? | Sean O’Grady
Omid Scobie’s hit piece against the royal family has distracted attention from the effort to fight climate change, writes Sean O’Grady – a cause to which the Sussexes claim to be passionately committed
