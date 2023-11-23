Prince of Wales throws smoke grenades during military mock attack

The Prince of Wales threw smoke grenades as he took the gunner position in an armoured vehicle while taking part in a simulated attack on an enemy position.

William sat inside the infantry fighting vehicle as he took part in the mock assault on Salisbury Plain on Thursday, 23 November.

The exercise was conducted in Wiliam's first visit to the 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment as their Colonel-in-Chief.

Section commander Sergeant Mark Kirton said: "From what I saw, I think he felt very excited when he saw all the smoke and the bangs going off, so hopefully he enjoyed it."