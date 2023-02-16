Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 4 viewers have praised Prue Leith for a new documentary about assisted dying.

Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip, which aired on Thursday evening (16 February), saw Leith and her son, Conservative MP Danny Kruger, explore the sensitive issue in an hour-long special.

To do this, Leith and Kruger travelled across Canada, where assisted dying is legal, and spoke to doctors and others affected by the service.

Leith and her son harbour opposing views on assisted dying, with the Great British Bake Off presenter arguing in favour of the right to assisted death. Kruger is a vocal opponent of it and has called instead for improvements to palliative care.

In the documentary, Leith suggests that her son’s views are informed by his religious beliefs.

Viewers praised the programme on social media, with one person describing it as an “excellent” look at the “value and challenges” of assisted dying.

Sarah Wooton, CEO of Dignity in Dying, wrote: “@PrueLeith spot on about the inequality in this debate: ‘I’m not asking Danny to have an assisted death. I’m asking him to let me!’ Lawful @dignityindying will change precisely nothing for those who oppose it, but would change everything for dying people who want the choice.”

“Watching @PrueLeith’s thoughtful measured look at assisted dying,” wrote Dave Christie, a doctor. “I’m yet to see any convincing rational argument against it for someone who wishes to choose their own death – but it is clear that it needs a very careful ethical framework.”

Amelia Brooks, a nurse, wrote: “Watching Prue Leith’s documentary on ‘assisted dying’ brings up many emotive points, especially as I support families during their loved ones’ end of life. More work needs to be done to promote a good death, dignity in death, and access to palliative support in Dementia care.”

Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip is available to stream on All 4 now.