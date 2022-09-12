Jump to content
Queen Elizabeth II: EastEnders honours monarch in touching tribute at The Queen Vic

Characters Linda, Denise, and Kathy gathered to celebrate the Queen’s extraordinary life

Inga Parkel
Monday 12 September 2022 21:38
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

BBC’s EastEnders has honoured Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute, following her death last week.

The monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96. You can follow along here for updated news about the Queen’s death.

At the beginning of the British soap’s latest episode – which aired tonight (12 September) – Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) all gathered in The Queen Vic to celebrate the monarch’s extraordinary life.

“God bless her,” Kathy began, with Denise realising: “She’s been there our whole lives – it’s like she’s everything I’ve ever known.”

“We’ve all lost our nan,” Linda added. “She dedicated her entire life to serving us.”

The three women went on to exchange memories of the Queen, including when the now King Charles III and his wife Camilla, visited EastEnders for the June 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

“Long live the King!” the trio rejoiced.

Linda’s Eastenders tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

(BBC )

Before leaving to pay her respects at Buckingham Palace, Linda placed a framed photograph of a smiling Queen beside the Queen Vic bust, requesting that the pub’s namesake “look after her”.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

