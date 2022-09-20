Jump to content

Australian TV host falls asleep on camera after 14 hours covering Queen’s funeral

Presenter shared a still to her Instagram page

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 20 September 2022 07:47
Comments
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: How did the day unfold?

Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera after a lengthy shift for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday 19 September (a national bank holiday), with news networks from around the world covering the event.

Langdon was presenting from the funeral for Australian broadcaster the Nine Network in her role as host of Today.

Viewers shared images on social media of the presenter apparently asleep, with her head resting on a folded jacket.

She then re-shared the image to her Instagram Page, alongside the caption: “Hour 14. Everything is fine.”

Langdon had previously shared a post in which she described being able to cover the funeral of the monarch as “a privilege”.

“A privilege to watch the late Queen’s final departure from Buckingham Palace,” she wrote. “A woman who meant so many things to so many people. What a farewell.”

Allison Langdon presenting on the Queen’s funeral (left), and as spotted napping (right)

(Nine Network/Allison Langdon via Instagram)

Elsewhere during yesterday’s funeral coverage, another pair of Australian news presenters failed to identify UK prime minister Liz Truss during a broadcast, mistaking her for a “minor royal”.

You can read The Independent’s assessment of BBC and ITV’s funeral coverage here.

Follow along with all the live updates from the aftermath of the Queen’s funeral here

