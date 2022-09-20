Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera after a lengthy shift for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday 19 September (a national bank holiday), with news networks from around the world covering the event.

Langdon was presenting from the funeral for Australian broadcaster the Nine Network in her role as host of Today.

Viewers shared images on social media of the presenter apparently asleep, with her head resting on a folded jacket.

She then re-shared the image to her Instagram Page, alongside the caption: “Hour 14. Everything is fine.”

Langdon had previously shared a post in which she described being able to cover the funeral of the monarch as “a privilege”.

“A privilege to watch the late Queen’s final departure from Buckingham Palace,” she wrote. “A woman who meant so many things to so many people. What a farewell.”

Allison Langdon presenting on the Queen’s funeral (left), and as spotted napping (right) (Nine Network/Allison Langdon via Instagram)

Elsewhere during yesterday’s funeral coverage, another pair of Australian news presenters failed to identify UK prime minister Liz Truss during a broadcast, mistaking her for a “minor royal”.

