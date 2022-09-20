Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Britain’s monarch of 70 years buried after memorial at St George’s Chapel
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.
The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family.
The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.
Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back tears as the coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. He stood in silence as the national anthem was sung.
The late monarch’s coffin was brought on the state hearse from central London to Windsor, following a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders and royals – attended the service in the 1,269-year-old abbey while hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.
The late monarch’s state funeral was the first of its kind since Winston Churchill received the honour in 1965.
ICYMI: Woman says seeing Queen’s coffin ‘tops’ having kids
In case you missed it...
In a televised BBC interview, a woman said that seeing the Queen’s coffin was better than becoming a mother to her two children.
Sarah and her partner Mark were among the last people able to see the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the state funeral today.
Read the full story here by Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Mother says paying respects to Queen was better than having her two children
Mum says viewing coffin was ‘the best thing’ she’s done in her life
Watch: How did the day of the Queen’s funeral unfold?
It’s been more than six hours since Queen Elizabeth II was finally laid to rest at a private service in Windsor Castle’s George VI memorial chapel after lying in state for 10 days after her death.
Her coffin was placed alongside those of her husband Prince Philip, her parents, and the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret.
The late monarch’s state funeral was one of the most-watched events in history, according to reported preliminary figures. This is in addition to masses of people who had paid respects in person on the streets of London and Windsor.
Here is a recap of how the day unfolded...
ICYMI: Mandela’s granddaughter praises ‘courageous’ Queen
In case you missed it...
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter has said, in writing for the Independent, that her grandfather’s friendship with Queen Elizabeth II showed the monarch’s strength of character.
Ndileka Mandela says that the anti-apartheid activist and the Queen had “held each other in such high regard that they were on first-name terms”, something which had apparently broken royal protocol.
She writes: “I hold in my heart today two truths. The first is that the legacy of British imperialism is a painful, even awful one in many places.
“But I also mourn with your country and your people; Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a leader of ability, confidence and courage.”
You can read all her words here:
Opinion: The Queen’s friendship with my grandfather showed her moral strength
It is a legacy I hope her successor, King Charles III, can continue, writes Ndileka Mandela
Harry tried to make Meghan feel more ‘comfortable’ during funeral
Prince Harry gave his wife Meghan Markle’s hand a squeeze to apparently make her feel more “comfortable” during the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, according to one of the guests.
During an interview with People about the event, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot said he witnessed the moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Mr Bhanot said there were points where the couple had to go walk in different directions, which prompted the Duke to show his wife some extra support.
The full story by Amber Raiken can be read here:
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
“I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable,” the funeral guest said.
Unseen picture of Queen at Balmoral issued after her burial
The Royal Family’s official Twitter account has posted a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II that has never been published before.
It shows the late monarch hiking in the moorlands surrounding Balmoral castle in Scotland, which is said to have been one of her favourite places in the UK.
The Queen died at the castle aged 96 on 8 September.
The caption reads: “‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022”
The Shakespeare quote – from the play Hamlet – is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of his first TV address as the new monarch.
Police make 67 arrests during aftermath of Queen’s death
A total of 67 people had been arrested in London as part of the Metropolitan Police’s overall operation following the death of the Queen, as of 5pm on Monday, the force said.
The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said it was the “largest policing operation” in the force’s history.
Tuesday’s newspaper front pages: Queen’s funeral
Here’s a look at how the newspapers have covered the Queen’s funeral for tomorrow’s front pages.
The Independent: The final farewell – A family and a nation lay the Queen to rest
i: The end of the Elizabethan age
The Mirror: ...until we meet again
Financial Times: ‘People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are rarer’
The Guardian: The final farewell
The Morning Star: As pomp of Queen’s funeral fades and a rampaging cost-of-living crisis continues to hit, Liz Truss is about to find out... The heat is on
The Times: Carried to her rest
The Daily Telegraph: An outpouring of love
Northern Echo: ‘She made history, she was history’
The Daily Mail: Her final journey
Daily Express: God rest our Queen
Daily Star: Side by side, together, forever
Metro
The Sun: We sent her victorious
Sir Keir Starmer: ‘We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that he will open the party’s conference on the weekend with the national anthem and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The leader of the opposition, who was among the 2,000 people gathered in Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service today, said that the event marked “the passing of an era”.
He also tweeted: “The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed throughout her reign will always be with us.
“We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans.”
Sir Keir is set to open his Labour’s four-day conference in Liverpool on Sunday 25 September with a tribute to the long-reigning monarch.
Party delegates will also sing the national anthem at the start of the gathering, for the first time in recent history.
Queen buried next to late husband, parents, and sister
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.
This has been confirmed by an announcement on the royal family’s official website after a private burial took place in the chapel, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement says.
‘It’s entirely right for prince and princess to be at funeral’
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has posed questions about whether such events are appropriate for children.
The Independent’s Voices editor Victoria Richards says funerals, although incredibly difficult, can be the best place for children to learn about death and the experience of grief.
She writes: “For beyond the rum-pum-pum drumming, the sombre gun salutes and the mournful hymns lie a plethora of difficult conversations about what it means to lose someone; the intricacies of death.
“None of which should be avoided – grief is part of life, for all of us, and should be treated as such – but it will be very hard for the youngest royals to come to terms with their loss.
“Perhaps it will be helpful for them to have witnessed first-hand how deeply the rest of the world is mourning their great-grandmother, too.”
You can read her words here:
Opinion: It is right for George and Charlotte to be part of the Queen’s funeral
Beyond the rum-pum-pum drumming, the sombre gun salutes and the mournful hymns lie a plethora of difficult conversations about what it means to lose someone
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies