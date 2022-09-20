✕ Close Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.

The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family.

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.

Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back tears as the coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. He stood in silence as the national anthem was sung.

The late monarch’s coffin was brought on the state hearse from central London to Windsor, following a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders and royals – attended the service in the 1,269-year-old abbey while hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.

The late monarch’s state funeral was the first of its kind since Winston Churchill received the honour in 1965.