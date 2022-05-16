The Queen’s unimpressed reaction to Alan Titchmarsh calling her ‘nation’s heartbeat’ goes viral
‘You just know this is going to be a meme forever,’ one person said
The Queen’s reaction to a particular moment during the first of her televised Platinum Jubilee celebrations is going viral.
On Sunday (16 May), ITV hosted the first celebrity-filled event to mark Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
In February, Britain’s longest-serving monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne.
The Jubilee gala was led by the unlikely partnership of Tom Cruise and Alan Titchmarsh, with the latter finding himself at the centre of one of the most shared moments from the event.
Hailing the Queen, the presenter said: “There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen.”
The crowd began cheering and applauding. However, when the camera cut to the Queen, she looked unimpressed.
To cap the hilarious moment off, she shrugged before the camera cut away from her.
The moment was shared on social media by royal correspondent Charlie Proctor, with many resharing the post with comedic comments.
“The ‘What can I say? The man has a point’ shrug,” one person wrote, with another quipping: “This has made me a big fan.”
“I feel like the Queen would be a right laugh to get a pint with,” another viewer added. Meanwhile, one Twitter user stated: “You know when you see something live and you just know it’s going to be a meme forever.”
The Queen’s 70 years on the throne will be celebrated with a four-day Jubilee weekend at the beginning of June.
