Succession fans joke that Queen of Denmark ‘Logan Roy’d’ her grandchildren
Margrethe II of Denmark recently stripped her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they could ‘shape their own existence’
Succession fans can’t help but compare the Queen of Denmark to Brian Cox’s domineering HBO character, with many joking that she “Logan Roy’d” her grandchildren.
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip her second son, Prince Joachim’s, four children of their royal titles was announced on Wednesday (28 September) in a statement shared by the royal palace.
“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the statement reads.
Since the news broke, amused Twitter users have pointed out the perceived similarities between the Monarch’s actions to the popular drama’s ruthless patriarchal figure, Logan Roy.
Over the course of the Emmy-winning drama’s three seasons, Logan’s four spoiled adult children, played by Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Sarah Snook (Shiv), and Alan Ruck (Connor), compete for their callous father’s affection in a bid to be chosen as the successor of his media conglomerate.
However, by the end of the third series, Logan betrays his children with his choice not to go forward with the sale of his company, with many fans drawing comparisons between fictional events and the Queen of Denmark’s recent decision.
“She just Logan Roy’d them all in real life,” one fan tweeted, with another sharing a Succession cast photo alongside the caption: “She’s been watching HBO.”
A third shared a photo of Logan’s nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun), with his line, “Well, my Grandpa gave my inheritance to Greenpeace.” Others simply shared gifs of Logan’s character.
The change in titles will apply to Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead go by their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat.
While the titles that the Queen’s grandchildren have used until now “will be discontinued,” the statement noted that all four grandchildren “maintain their places in the order of succession”. They are currently seventh through 10th in the line of succession.
