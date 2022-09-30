Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Succession fans joke that Queen of Denmark ‘Logan Roy’d’ her grandchildren

Margrethe II of Denmark recently stripped her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they could ‘shape their own existence’

Inga Parkel
Friday 30 September 2022 18:56
Comments
Brian Cox tells Boris Johnson to 'f*** off' in character as Succession's Logan Roy

Succession fans can’t help but compare the Queen of Denmark to Brian Cox’s domineering HBO character, with many joking that she “Logan Roy’d” her grandchildren.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip her second son, Prince Joachim’s, four children of their royal titles was announced on Wednesday (28 September) in a statement shared by the royal palace.

“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the statement reads.

Since the news broke, amused Twitter users have pointed out the perceived similarities between the Monarch’s actions to the popular drama’s ruthless patriarchal figure, Logan Roy.

Over the course of the Emmy-winning drama’s three seasons, Logan’s four spoiled adult children, played by Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Sarah Snook (Shiv), and Alan Ruck (Connor), compete for their callous father’s affection in a bid to be chosen as the successor of his media conglomerate.

Recommended

However, by the end of the third series, Logan betrays his children with his choice not to go forward with the sale of his company, with many fans drawing comparisons between fictional events and the Queen of Denmark’s recent decision.

“She just Logan Roy’d them all in real life,” one fan tweeted, with another sharing a Succession cast photo alongside the caption: “She’s been watching HBO.”

A third shared a photo of Logan’s nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun), with his line, “Well, my Grandpa gave my inheritance to Greenpeace.” Others simply shared gifs of Logan’s character.

The change in titles will apply to Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead go by their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

While the titles that the Queen’s grandchildren have used until now “will be discontinued,” the statement noted that all four grandchildren “maintain their places in the order of succession”. They are currently seventh through 10th in the line of succession.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in