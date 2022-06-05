Platinum Jubilee: Dan Walker leads praise of ‘brilliant’ Paddington and Queen sketch
Royal appeared opposite CGI bear in pre-recorded sketch
Dan Walker has led praise of the Queen for her starring role opposite Paddington Bear in a comedy sketch for the Platinum Jubilee.
Saturday (4 June) night’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert was kicked off with a skit in which Queen Elizabeth herself acted opposite Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw.
In the pre-recorded segment, the Queen – who missed the event – enjoyed a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with the CGI bear.
The clip was celebrated on social media, with viewers praising the royal’s acting skills in the “cute” sketch.
London mayor Sadiq Khan wrote: “Her Majesty. Paddington Bear. Marmalade sandwiches. Playing ‘We Will Rock You’ with spoons. Being British is brilliant.”
“This is just brilliant,” Dan Walker tweeted. “The queen is so cool.”
“Omg the Queen and Paddington,” Davina McCall commented.
Jenny Eclair commented: “Platinum Party at the Palace: The Queen meets Paddington -so sweet, so clever - this is so beautifully done.”
Elsewhere during the ceremony, comedian Lee Mack ad-libbed a joke about the Partygate scandal – in front of Boris Johnson himself – while Stephen Fry made a comment about prime ministers that drew gasps from the crowd.
Later in the ceremony, viewers noticed that George Ezra censored his own song lyric about death during a performance of one of his hit songs.
You can read The Independent’s review of the show here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies