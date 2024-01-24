Queer Eye season 8 is now on Netflix - here’s why it’s Bobby Berk’s last

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The eighth season of Queer Eye lands on Netflix on Wednesday (24 January).

For some fans, however, the arrival of the latest series will be bittersweet as it represents interior design expert Bobby Berk’s final season on the show.

Berk joined the reality show’s Netflix revival in 2018 alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France – collectively known as the Fab Five.

The series follows the five LGBT+ professionals as they transform the lives of struggling individuals using their respective skill sets.

Why is Bobby Berk leaving Queer Eye?

Berk shared the news of his departure on Twitter/X on 13 November, 2023.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal,” he wrote.

(From left) Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk (Getty Images)

“... It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

He added: “To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

Berk did not give a definitive reason behind his decision to leave the show; however, weeks after his announcement, he teased his own spin-off show on his TikTok, writing: “I’ve heard you, and it’s gunna happen.”

At the same time, Us Weekly reported that Berk had been “asked to leave” “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”, citing unnamed sources.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Tab, meanwhile, reported that Berk unfollowed both France and Porowski on Instagram. France does not follow Berk at the time of writing, though, Porowski does.

The Independent has contacted Berk’s representatives for comment.

All of Berk’s Queer Eye co-stars shared messages of support after his leaving announcement – aside from France who remained silent.

The show’s grooming expert Van Ness said: “One of a kind and such a star. Love you Bobby.”

Culture expert Brown said: “Bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what.

“I’m about to be at Netflix’s door and e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Porowski, food and wine expert, said: “#Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it”, alongside five love hearts.

A source close to the situation shut down the speculation, according to People. They said: “Bobby’s departure is unrelated to relationships with his castmates.

“The parting was amicable.”

Initially broadcast as Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003, the original series aired on Bravo until 2007 before being relaunched by Netflix with a new cast in 2018.

In a recent interview, culture expert Brown said he would remain on Queer Eye despite getting his own talk show.

“I want to go back, because I love those four yahoos that I work with,” Brown told The Wrap in September.

“I just really hope that we continue to go on – we’re only in season seven. We’ve already shot season eight before all of this [the Hollywood double strike] went down. So I’m hoping we at least go to season 10, or at least 12.”

All episodes of Queer Eye season eight will be available to watch on Netflix on 24 January.