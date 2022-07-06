Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he is a big Peppa Pig fan.

In a new interview, the acclaimed director said he watches “a lot” of the children’s cartoon with his two-year-old son Leo.

Speaking to Empire, Tarantino said the first film his son saw was Despicable Me Part 2, which he described as “a more consuming experience than, say, Peppa Pig”.

However, he continued: “I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Tarantino recently welcomed his second child with Israeli singer Daniella Pic. A statement sent to People from the Tarantino’s representatives read: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

Quentin Tarantino and Peppa Pig (Getty Images/Channel 5)

The newborn’s name has not yet been revealed.

The Kill Bill director has previously opened up about naming his son Leo, telling talk show host Jimmy Kimmel last year that “we almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio”. DiCaprio is one of Tarantino’s frequent Hollywood collaborators.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” the Oscar winner said.